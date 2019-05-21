Terre Haute North senior Joshua Readinger will be running track at the Northern Kentucky University. He joins several other family members to run at the division one level.
Related Content
- Joshua Readinger heading to Northern Kentucky University
- Western Kentucky beats Indiana State men
- T.J. Collett off to hot start with Kentucky baseball
- Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in Preakness
- ISU men win at buzzer over Northern Iowa
- ISU football ready for nationally-ranked Northern Iowa
- Graham Toole signs with Butler University
- Alexa Jones signs with Roosevelt University
- Olney Central upets #1 Vincennes University
- Rivet heading back to state
Scroll for more content...