Josh Stark suprises his son Dalton, in special reunion on diamond

Tuesday eight-year old Dalton Stark played his final baseball game at Riley Rec League. The young ball player got a big surprise when his dad, Josh came onto the diamond during the game. Dalton hadn't seen his dad in almost a year. Josh has been deployed for the past 11 months, serving for Army National Guard 113th Engineering Company.
Father hadn't seen his son in almost a year
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 10:41 PM
