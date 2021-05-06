Josh Pyne takes different path to baseball success

Linton Star Josh Pyne is one of the best high school senior baseball players in the state. Next season he'll begin his college career with the Hoosiers.

Long before Josh played baseball, dirt bike racing was his passion. His family would take him and his brother to races across the country. At the age of six Josh was involved in a serious accident during a race in Mississippi. He had to be lifelined to a trauma one hospital in Memphis after he almost bit of his tongue in the wreck. Doctors told his parents he might not ever talk or eat again.

Josh defied the odds. After a week in the hospital and a month recovery he even returned to racing. He won the very first race back and his mom told him he was done, to find a new career.

That's when Josh pursued his baseball career. He turned into such a good baseball player he committed to IU his freshman year at Linton before he even played a high school game.