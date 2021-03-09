Josh Pyne does a little bit of everything for Miners basketball

Senior Josh Pyne will never put up basketball numbers that'll catch your attention. The IU baseball signee does a lot of the small things that help the 2A, sixth-ranked Linton boys basketball team win.
Senior does all the little things to help them win
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 9:25 PM
