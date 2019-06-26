For the first time in his career Josh Phegley is an everyday starter and proving he deserves it. The Oakland A's catcher is having his best season hitting .258, with nine homers and 41 RBI. All those are career-high for the Wabash Valley native.
Related Content
- Josh Phegley thriving in starting role for A's
- Josh Phegley ready for sixth MLB season
- Phegley greets fans at Strive365
- Josh Thompson heading to Barr-Reeve
- Josh Pyne huge in Linton regional title win
- TH South embracing underdog role at regionals
- North Vermillion football embracing underdog role
- TH North football enjoying underdog role during state tourney run
- South Knox girls look to continue underdog role at regionals
- South Vermillion embracng underdog role heading to semi-state
Scroll for more content...