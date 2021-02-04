Josh Phegley talks to Sports 10 about his retirement from the MLB

One day after informing Sports 10 he was retiring from the MLB former Terre Haute North star Josh Phegley spoke to Sports 10 about his decision. Phegley played eight years in the MLB with the White Sox, A's and Cubs.
Former TH North star played eight years in the big league's
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 11:53 PM
