Former Terre Haute North star Josh Phegley Wednesday informed Sports 10 he's retiring from baseball. The catcher joined the MLB in 2013 and played eight years with the White Sox, A's and Cubs.

In 2006 Phegley became the first from Terre Haute to ever win the Indiana Mr. Baseball award. In 2009 he became the highest player ever from Terre Haute taken in the MLB draft when the White Sox took him 38th overall.