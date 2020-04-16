Josh Condor learns to sew and makes mask for Healthcare and homeless

Terre Haute North and Indiana State graduate Josh Condor took a challenge from his bosses in the Pacers Organization and has rised to the occassion. With the NBA suspended right now due to the Coronavirus, Condor is using his rare free time to help others. Last week he purchased a sewing machine and taught himself how to sew. Condor wanted to make mask to hand out to healthcare workers and the homeless in Indy. So far he's made about 160 mask and he told Sports 10 he plans to keep making them until he returns to work.