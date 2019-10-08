Jordan Barnes ready for big senior season

For the last several years Jordan Barnes has been the face of the Indiana State men's basketball program. Last season when defenses focused on him, he struggled. His field goal percentage and scoring was down. This year the senior is determined to finish his Sycamore career in a big way.
