Indiana State junior Jordan Barnes was named to the 2018-19 Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List. A total of 50 players were named to thelist, including a pair from the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Lou Henson Award ispresented annually to the nation's top mid-major player in Division I College
Basketball.
Barnes leads the Sycamoreswith an 18.2 points per game average and is adding 4.4 rebounds as well. Healso owns 52 assists and 21 steals this season.
Related Content
- Jordan Barnes named to Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Most Improved Player
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team
- Menser reacts to Jordan Barnes' record-breaking season
- Jordan Barnes shining for Indiana State
- Jordan Barnes on fire for Sycamores
- Jordan Barnes working hard on his game this offseason
- Jordan Barnes emerging as one of the top players in the MVC
- Shawn Hapenny named 2017 Humphrey Award winner
- Ricky Brookins named Wuerffel Award nominee
Scroll for more content...