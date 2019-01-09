Jordan Barnes named to Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List

Indiana State junior Jordan Barnes was named to the 2018-19 Lou Henson Award Mid-Season Watch List. A total of 50 players were named to thelist, including a pair from the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Lou Henson Award ispresented annually to the nation's top mid-major player in Division I College

Basketball.

Barnes leads the Sycamoreswith an 18.2 points per game average and is adding 4.4 rebounds as well. Healso owns 52 assists and 21 steals this season.