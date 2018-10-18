Jordan Barnes named MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team

Indiana State junior Jordan Barnes has been named to the MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team. The guard averaged 17.2 points per game and set a school single-season record with 117 three's made.
