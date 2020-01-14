Jordan Barnes came to Indiana State as a big time scorer. In his first two years he scored a lot. Over the course of the last two years his scoring is down, but his assist are up. The senior has focused on being one of the top point guards in the MVC, this season he's fifth in the league in assist.
Related Content
- Jordan Barnes maturity guiding Sycamores
- Jordan Barnes on fire for Sycamores
- Colbie Barnes commits to the Sycamores
- Jordan Barnes shining for Indiana State
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Most Improved Player
- Jordan Barnes ready for big senior season
- Barnes and Key giving Sycamores strong one-two punch
- Freshman Cobie Barnes making a name for himself with Sycamores
- Menser reacts to Jordan Barnes' record-breaking season
- Jordan Barnes working hard on his game this offseason
Scroll for more content...