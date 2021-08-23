Jones records 1,000 kill in THS volleyball win at Linton

The Terre Haute South volleyball team won 3-0 at Linton. Senior Courtney Jones reached the 1,000 kill mark in her career in the victory.
Lady Braves improve to 6-1
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 11:39 PM
