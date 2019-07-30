STATS has named Indiana State senior Jonas Griffith a FCS Second Team Preseason All-American. The linebacker last year led the Sycamores and rankedfifth nationally in tackles. The honor marks the second preseason All-American nod for Griffith.
Related Content
- Jonas Griffith receives Preseason All-American recognition
- Jonas Griffith named an All-American
- Sycamores recieve preseason recognition from MVFC
- ISU football preseason ranked
- Danny Etling ready for preseason opener
- North Central 3rd in preseason rankings
- ISU baseball picked third in preseason MVC poll
- Danny Etling ready for preseason game number two
- ISU men picked sixth in MVC Preseason Poll
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team
Scroll for more content...