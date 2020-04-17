Jonas Griffith ready to prove himself at NFL level

Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith next week will try to become the first Sycamore taken in the NFL Draft since 1996. The senior has been told he could go anywhere from the fifth round to fee agency. The six-time All-American told Sports 10 he had three predraft workouts with the 49ers, Jets and Bengals before the NFL teams had to shut things down because of the Coronavirus.
