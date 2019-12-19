Jonas Griffith picks up another All-American honor

Thursday Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith was named second team All-American by STATS FCS. This is the fifth All-American honor Griffith has earned. That's one short of the all-time mark at ISU.
