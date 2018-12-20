Clear

John McClain signs with Sycamore football

West Vigo senior a Sycamore

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

West Vigo senior John McClain has signed to play college football at Indiana State. McClain missed his entire senior season after suffering a ACL injury in August.

