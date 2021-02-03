Joey Shew signs with Indiana State

South Vermillion senior Joey Shew Wednesday signed to play college football at Indiana State. Shew who earned all-state twice led the Wildcats in tackles during his career.
South Vermillion senior to play for Sycamores
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 11:00 PM
