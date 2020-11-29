South Vermillion Football Senior Tight End and Linebacker Joey Shew has committed to further his academic and playing careers at Indiana State University next season.
The Wildcats star has committed to a preferred Walk-On Scholarship with the Sycamores.
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 10:40 PM
Related Content
- Joey Shew Commits to Indiana State University
- Indiana State women's basketball coach Joey Wells resigns
- Hale Commits to Indiana State
- Addie Kittle commits to Indiana State
- Dakota Caton commits to Indiana State
- Jared Hankins commits to Indiana State
- Sasha Thompson verbally commits to Indiana State
- Jack Sherman commits to Indiana State
- James Mallory Commits to Indiana State
- Jalen Moore commits to Oakland University
Scroll for more content...