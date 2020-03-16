Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Joah Horrall celebrates sectional title as dad battles illness

Trent Horrall has cancer

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Nine days ago Joah Horrall helped the Washington boys basketball team win their first sectional championship since 2011. Moments after beating Sullivan the sophomore found his dad. The two hugged and got a picture with the sectional trophy.

The moment was extra special because Joah's dad Trent, is dying. A little over two years ago he was diagnosed with cancer. He's battled and through it all been to most of Joah's games. Doctors have given Trent just a few months to live. 

With Trent not only being Joah's dad, but his youth basketball coach. The sectional title moment between the two was extra special. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Patchy Rain & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Petrillo

Image

Griffin Comer

Image

Local daycare seeing increased demand

Image

Vigo County Annex to remain open

Image

Horrall Family

Image

Coal company cuts 60 jobs

Image

The need for blood donations

Image

Illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County Schools help area kids with breakfast and lunch while school is out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man