Joah Horrall celebrates sectional title as dad battles illness

Nine days ago Joah Horrall helped the Washington boys basketball team win their first sectional championship since 2011. Moments after beating Sullivan the sophomore found his dad. The two hugged and got a picture with the sectional trophy.

The moment was extra special because Joah's dad Trent, is dying. A little over two years ago he was diagnosed with cancer. He's battled and through it all been to most of Joah's games. Doctors have given Trent just a few months to live.

With Trent not only being Joah's dad, but his youth basketball coach. The sectional title moment between the two was extra special.