Jaylen Minnett ready for final season at IUPUI

Former Terre Haute South star Jaylen Minnett has had a solid college basketball career at IUPUI. The senior is ready to end it on a high note. Last season Minnett averaged over 16 points per game and set the single-season and school's all-time record for three's.
Former TH South star a captain this season for the Jaguars
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 10:41 PM
