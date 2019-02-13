Jaylen Minnett playing great for IUPUI

Former Terre Haute South star Jaylen Minnett is having a big season for the IUPUI men's basketball team. Minnett is second on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game. The Jaguars sophomore is playing the best basketball of his college career. He's been in double figures in five straight games for the Jags.
