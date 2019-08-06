Jason Swarens honored for winning state

Terre Haute South senior Jason Swarens had an exciting start to his senior year on Tuesday. Mayor Duke Bennett declared August 6th, 2019 Jason Swarens day in Terre Haute. In June, the Braves star won the shot put state championship.
