Jason Swarens earns scholarship from Wabash Valley Officials Association

Every year the Wabash Valley Officials Association honors local athletes wtih scholarship. This year is no different, they've picked nine area athletes. One is Terre Haute South star Jason Swarens. The senior was a two-sport star at South in football and track & field. He'll be competing in college for the University of Wisconsin Track & Field team.
WVOA honors local athletes
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 10:39 PM
