Jami Patterson steps down at Terre Haute South

Jami Patterson has stepped down as the Terre Haute South boys tennis coach. She has coached the Braves for the last five years. She guided them to four sectionals, four regionals, one semi-state and one state finals appearance. This past season was her best with the boys team, they finished in the Final Four.

She also coached the South girls team for three years for 2016-2018. They won three sectionals, three regionals and two semi-states under Patterson. In 2016 the Lady Braves made it to the Final Four.

Patterson plans to enjoy retirement, which will include a move to Florida in the future.