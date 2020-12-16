James Mallory signs with the Sycamores

On Wednesday Terre Haute South senior James Mallory signed to played for his dad Curt at Indiana State. The Sycamores are getting one of the top wide receivers in the state. Mallory was named 5A Senior All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
TH South star WR heading to Indiana State
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 11:40 PM
