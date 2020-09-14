James Mallory delivering for Braves

Terre Haute South wide receiver James Mallory is having a good final season with the Braves. Last Friday he had his best game of the season with 106 receiving yards and a touchdown in win over Terre Haute North. This season Mallory is averaging almost 15 yards per catch and more than 73 yards per game. The yards per game are nearly double his career total in high school.
THS wide receiver made several big plays in Victory Bell win
Posted: Sep 14, 2020 10:38 PM
