James Mallory has decided to stay close to home and play for the Indiana State Sycamores next season.

James is the son of Head Coach Curt Mallory, but this isn't a case of nepotism

Mallory earned his sport after a stellar Senior Season where he averaged over 15 yards per catch. He finished with 44 catches on the year as well as five touchdown grabs.

James also told Sports 10's Rick Semmler that he's excited for the oppurtunity to play for his dad as well as the entire Sycamores Coaching Staff.