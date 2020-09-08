Jalen Wildman breaks school record in Loogootee tennis win

The Loogootee boys tennis team beat North Daviess 4-1. In the win senior Jalen Wildman set the school all-time record for victories with his 79th career win. The old mark has stood since 2001.
Lions beat North Daviess
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 10:45 PM
