Olney Central point guard Jalen Moore has been named NJCAA Third Team All-American. This past season the former Cloverdale star averaged 22.6 points, 6.2 assist and 5 rebounds per game. The sophomore leaves Olney Central as the programs all-time leader in points and assist.
Related Content
- Jalen Moore earns All-American honor
- Jalen Moore earns Small School All-State
- Jalen Moore named player of the week
- Braden Scott earns All-American honor
- Dakota Caton earns All-American honor
- Max Wright earns Academic All-American Honor
- Jalen Moore and Craig Porter succeeding at JUCO level
- Chayton Howard earns statewide honor
- Brian Crabtree earns coaching honor
- Jalen Cardinal dealing for Vincennes Lincoln
Scroll for more content...