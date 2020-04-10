Jalen Moore commits to Oakland University

Former Cloverdale star Jalen Moore Friday evening announced he plans to play college basketball at the D1 level next year at Oakland University. This past season the sophomore at Olney Central averaged 22 points, six assist and five rebounds a game to earn Third Team All-American. The point guard leaves Olney Central as the schools all-time leader in points and assist.
