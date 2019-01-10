Jalen Moore and Craig Porter succeeding at JUCO level

Vincennes University freshman Craig Porter and Olney Central freshman Jalen Moore have found success early in their college career. Porter, a former Terre Haute South standout is averaging 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. He tops on VU in blocks and second in assist. Former Cloverdale star Moore is putting up big numbers at 17.7 points and 8.3 assist.
