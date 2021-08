Over 30 kids ranging from K-12th grade attended The Jalen Moore Basketball Camp this past weekend. The two day event was created and ran by former Cloverdale Star Jalen Moore.

Moore, now the starting Point Guard for Oakland University, lead the NCAA in assists and assists per game in his first year at the D-1 level.

Now, Jalen says he's just happy to have the oppurtunity to give back to his community.