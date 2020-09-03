Jake Odum moving into assistant coaching role with Sycamores



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Indiana State head basketball coach Greg Lansing announced the promotion of Jake Odum to assistant coach Thursday. The promotion comes a year after Odum joined the program as assistant director of player personnel and assistant strength coach prior to the 2019-20 season.

"After Larry Bird, he's right there in the conversation as one of the all-time best to play at Indiana State. He loves Terre Haute, he loves Sycamore Basketball and he's excited to give back to our players and the community," Lansing said of Odum. "Jake has a real gift for working with our guys. He is one of the smartest players I have ever coached, and he will bring that knowledge to our staff every day."

Odum, a 2014 graduate of Indiana State, scored 1,568 points over his four-year career and ranks 6th all-time in scoring in program history. The Terre Haute, Indiana native also ranks 2nd in assists (603), 3rd in steals (204), 1st in games played (134), games started (131), free throws made (590) and 13th in rebounds (617). He helped lead Indiana State to a 79-55 record during his time at ISU as well as the postseason each year (NCAA, NIT x2, CIT).

"I'm grateful for the opportunity from Indiana State and coach Lansing for allowing me to come back last year and be a part of the program. He made it an easy transition for me to go from playing and to get into the coaching field," Odum said. "I'm grateful to all the coaches on staff from Kareem Richardson, Brett Carey, Terry Parker and James Schmeits that also made the transition a breeze. I'm thankful to be at Indiana State, a place that made me who I am today."

Odum was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honoree in 2013 and 2014 as well as a two-time selection to the All-MVC Tournament Team in 2011 and 2014. He led the Sycamores as a freshman to the 2011 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship and the Sycamores first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001.

He recorded the Sycamores' first triple-double since Larry Bird in 1979 with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Fairfield in the 2011 Old Spice Classic - now Advocare Invitational - and is still the only player in the history of the tournament to do so.

Following his time at Indiana State, Odum spent five seasons playing professional basketball overseas along with action in the NBA Summer League in 2014 with the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. His professional rookie season came in 2014-15 when he led PAOK to a third-place finish in the Greek League. Additionally, Odum was invited to the 2014 Portsmouth Invitational and was named to the Under Armour All-Select Tournament Team.

During the 2015-16 season, Odum played for Medi Bayreuth of Germany during the Bundesliga season. There in 34 games he averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He was named to the Eurobasket.com German Bundesliga All-Newcomer Team.

Odum completed his third professional season overseas with s.Oliver Wurzburg in Wurzburg, Germany. With s.Oliver Wurzburg, he played in 33 games and averaged 15.3 points as well as 3.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He was named to the EuroBasket.com All-German Bundesliga Honorable Mention team. Odum played for Banvit in Turkey as well as Nizhny Novgorod in Russia in 2017-18 before finishing his professional playing career with Pistoia Basket 2000 in following in 2019.

Odum graduated from Indiana State in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in sport management and resides in Terre Haute.