It hasn't taken long for Indiana State freshman Jake LaRavia to make an impact. He's earned several starts and been apart of the roation during the Sycamores 7-4 start to the season. Head coach Greg Lansing says LaRavia reminds him of former Sycamore great Matt Renn.
Related Content
- Jake LaRavia off to good start with Sycamores
- Royals take Jake Means
- Sycamore football signs 26
- Defense dominates Sycamore scrimmage
- Sycamores win 5th straight
- Sycamores beat Valpo
- Sycamores back to camp
- Youngstown State crushes winless Sycamores
- Sycamores wrap camp with scrimmage
- Sycamores looking for homecoming win
Scroll for more content...