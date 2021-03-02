Indiana State sophomore Jake LaRavia was named All-MVC Second Team.
ISU big man tied for team lead in rebounds
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:42 PM
Related Content
- Jake LaRavia named All-MVC Second Team
- LaRavia named MVC Newcomer of the Week
- MVC honors Williams and LaRavia
- Jake LaRavia off to good start with Sycamores
- Jake LaRavia has big game with brother watching
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Preseason All-MVC First Team
- Tyreke Key named All-MVC First Team
- Tre Williams named to All-MVC Defensive team
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Most Improved Player
- Tyreke Key named MVC Most Improved Player
Scroll for more content...