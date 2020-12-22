Jake LaRavia has big game with brother watching

Tuesday Indiana State sophomore Jake LaRavia scored 15 points in a win over SEMO. Not many are allowed to attend ISU games right now due to Covid-19, but LaRavaia had a special family member in attendance. His brother Kyle, who's in the Marines surprised his whole family and was able to come home for Christmas. Kyle hasn't seen Jake play in person since his senior year of high school.
ISU sophomore suprised by his brother who's in the Marines
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 6:55 PM
