On Thursday South Knox senior Jacob Siewers signed to swim at Ball State.
South Knox senior to swim for Cardinals
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 11:34 PM
Related Content
- Jacob Siewers signs with Ball State
- Abi Haynes signs with Ball State
- Sycamores fall at Ball State
- MBB: Ball State vs. Indiana State
- Ball State shocks No. 9 Notre Dame
- Ball State memorializes former South golfer
- Abi Haynes commits to Ball State
- Jacob Harden heading to the Sycamores
- Ball State downs Indiana State 93-85 behind Persons, Sellers
- Indiana State Men's B-ball Losing an Assistant Coach
Scroll for more content...