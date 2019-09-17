Jacob Rutledge having big season for unbeaten TH South football

Several players have contributed in Terre Haute South's 4-0 start to the football season. Junior Jacob Rutledge is one of those. On defensive he has two pick-six this year. On offense he scored the Braves game-winning touchdown in overtime against Bloomington North. In South's Victory Bell game Friday he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
