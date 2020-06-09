Sullivan senior Jackson Shake is one of nine winners of a scholarship this year from the Wabash Valley Officials Assocation. Shake was a two-sport standout at Sullivan in football and basketball. He also earned a 3.7 GPA. Shake will be attending Purdue in the fall.
Sullivan senior earns scholarship from WVOA
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 10:44 PM
Related Content
- Jackson Shake honored by the Wabash Valley Officials Association
- Jason Swarens earns scholarship from Wabash Valley Officials Association
- Wabash Valley Schools Honor Coach Bowsman
- Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game
- Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association Honored
- 2017 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic pairings
- 2018 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Draw
- Adam Schenk back in Wabash Valley
- First Financial Wabash Valley Classic pairings
- 3rd Place Game at Wabash Valley Championship
Scroll for more content...