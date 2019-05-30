Jack Sherman wins boys McMillan Award

Indiana State football signee Jack Sherman was named this years boys McMillan Award winner. This honor goes annually to the top male athlete in Vigo County. The Terre Haute North senior was a standout in both football and track & field for the Patriots.
