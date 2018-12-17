Jack Sherman commits to Indiana State

Terre Haute North offensive lineman Jack Sherman has verbally committed to Indiana State football. Twice Sherman has earned All-State. He's also a high character individual. He recently earned the IHSAA Face of Sportsmanship award.
