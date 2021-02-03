Jace Russell signs with the Sycamores

Terre Haute North senior Jace Russell signed to play college football at Indiana State. This past season Russell accounted for almost 1,900 total yards of offense and 22 touchdowns.
THN senior to play football at ISU
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 10:59 PM
