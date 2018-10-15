Ja'Quan Keys sparks ISU offense

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At the halfway point of the college football season, running back Ja'Quan Keys remains a crucial part of the Indiana State offense.
The senior has rushed for 11 touchdowns already this season, which ranks second in the FCS. Keys has gone for 792 yards on the ground through the first six games, a 132 yards per game average.
Indiana State hasn't had a rusher average more than 100 yards per game in a season since Shakir Bell in 2013.
