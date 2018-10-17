Ja'Quan Keys having monster season for ISU football

Indiana State running back Ja'Quan Keys is having a big season for the Sycamores. The senior ranks second nationally with 11 rushing touchdowns. He's third in the FCS at 132 yards per game on the ground and fourth with 792 rushing yards this season.
