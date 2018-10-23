Ja'Quan Keys football career over at Indiana State

Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory announced Tuesday that senior Ja'Quan Keys has suffered a hip injury and his season is over. Coach said they wouldn't know for about another four weeks if Keys would ever be able to play football ever again. The running back suffered the injury Saturday in the Sycamores 24-21 win at Southern Illinois. Coach Mallory said the injury happened on the first series of the game and Keys was still able to run for 156 yards and two scores.

Keys currently leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in rushing with 948 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 scores are the third most by a running back in a single-season at ISU. The Sycamores back has been one of the best in the FCS this year, his rushing total ranks second nationally.