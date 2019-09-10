Indy 500 Champ Simon Pagenaud and other drivers visit Wabash Valley

Tuesday 2019 Indy 500 Champion SImon Pagenaud, along with NASCAR Cup Driver Ryan Blaney and NASCAR Xfinity driver Austin Cindric were in the Wabash Valley. The three signed autographs for an hour at the new Menards in south Terre Haute.
