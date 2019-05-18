Clear

Indiana State wins on senior day

The Sycamores finish the regular season with a 36-15 record and claim third place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State baseball closed out the regular season with a 10-2 win over Bradley on senior day.

The Sycamores finish the regular season with a 36-15 record and claim third place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

As the no. 3 seed in the upcoming league tournament, Indiana State will begin postseason play Wednesday against no. 4 Evansville. The MVC tournament will be held at Illinois State.

Click on the video to see Sports 10's coverage from the senior day victory, including reaction from the Sycamores.

