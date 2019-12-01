Indiana State wins first contest at Hulman Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Sycamores are back home from their three-game stint in the Bahamas. Winning two in a row, they finally got to play on their home floor at the Hulman Center. Not only was it a non-conference game they played on Saturday, but it was also against a division two opponent in The University of Missouri-Saint Louis Tritons.

ISU edged out UMSL 62-55 being led in scoring by sophomore Cooper Neese. They improve to 3-4 and play North Dakota State at home next Tuesday.