Indiana State wins first contest at Hulman Center

The Indiana State Sycamores are back home from their three-game stint in the Bahamas. Winning two in a row, they finally got to play on their home floor at the Hulman Center.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Sycamores are back home from their three-game stint in the Bahamas. Winning two in a row, they finally got to play on their home floor at the Hulman Center. Not only was it a non-conference game they played on Saturday, but it was also against a division two opponent in The University of Missouri-Saint Louis Tritons.

ISU edged out UMSL 62-55 being led in scoring by sophomore Cooper Neese. They improve to 3-4 and play North Dakota State at home next Tuesday.

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

