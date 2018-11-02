Indiana State wins exhibition against Rose-Hulman

The Indiana State and Rose-Hulman men's basketball team played in the Jim Shaw Classic Thursday at the Hulman Center. The Sycamores won the exhibition game 77-44 over the Engineers.
